Kazakhstan’s GDP Grows 6.5% in 2025, Driven by Domestic Consumption and Investment

ASTANA — According to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.5% in real terms in 2025. The result was shaped by changes in consumption, investment, and external trade indicators.

GDP for January-December 2025 was estimated at 159.5 trillion tenge (US$344.3 billion) using the production method and 155.2 trillion tenge (US$335 billion) using the final consumption method.

Final consumption expenditure made up 67.7% of GDP, totaling 105 trillion tenge (US$226.6 billion). Household spending reached 88.16 trillion tenge (US$190.3 billion), and government expenditure stood at 16.5 trillion tenge (US$35.6 billion).

Net exports formed 3.3% of GDP, or 5.2 trillion tenge (US$11.2 billion). Exports of goods and services totaled 47 trillion tenge (US$101.5 billion), while imports came to 41.9 trillion tenge (US$90.4 billion).