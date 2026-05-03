Across Steppes in Lamborghini: American Traveler Shares His Journey Around World

ALMATY – American traveler Connor, known to his followers as Connor Camperghini, has stopped in Kazakhstan as part of a nearly three-year global road journey, bringing his unconventional lifestyle to the country’s roads and landscapes. Driving and living in a $200,000 Lamborghini Urus, the Colorado native is documenting his route across continents, with Kazakhstan becoming one of the recurring points on his itinerary.

“I have been here before, but this time I wanted to see more,” said Connor in an interview with The Astana Times, sharing his experience on the global tour that started in the United States in 2023.

How the open road journey started

As the traveler recalls the beginning of his journey, he highlights that he didn’t have a detailed plan or long-term strategy, as everything started with a simple decision to act.

“I just wanted to see the world – to travel, explore, and meet different cultures and people. I realized that if I stayed where I was, building my business, I would only have more responsibilities over time, more obligations, more people depending on me. It would become harder and harder to leave,” he said.

At the center of Connor’s journey is his highly modified Lamborghini Urus, a project that evolved across countries and continents. What started as a simple setup with a mattress gradually transformed into a fully equipped mobile living space, complete with storage systems, refrigerators, a shower, and custom-built components added along the way.

“It has been constantly changing,” he said. “Every country adds something new to the build.”

A journey that led back to Kazakhstan

Connor first entered Kazakhstan while traveling through the region as part of a broader overland route stretching from Europe into Central Asia. Crossing from Russia into the west of the country, he passed through Uralsk, Atyrau, and Aktau before continuing onward to Turkmenistan and further.

His return visit allowed him to spend more time in the country, particularly in Almaty, where he stayed for over a month. Although his trip did not cover all regions, including the remote Mangystau landscapes in the west, Connor said Kazakhstan has left a strong impression.

Among the places he visited, Connor highlighted a remote salt Lake Inder in western Kazakhstan. The lake, he explained, reminded him of the Dead Sea, with shallow waters where visitors can float and even run across the surface.

“It is incredibly beautiful, and there was no one else there. It felt untouched, like we had the whole place to ourselves,” he said.

“You could tell not many people had been there. It is far from everything, but that is what makes it special. No one knows about it, it is a secret,” he added.

A country of contrasts

Connor described Kazakhstan as a country in transition, balancing between tradition and modernity.

“It feels like Kazakhstan is trying to figure out its identity,” he said. “There is this mix of wanting to be modern and Western, but also staying connected to its nomadic roots.”

This contrast is visible not only in culture but also in urban life. He expressed surprise at the scale of Almaty’s retail sector, a reaction that highlights how little the city is understood internationally.

“It really feels like a growing hub, something that is not fully known to the outside world,” said the traveler.

During his stay, Connor even turned one of the city’s malls into a backdrop for his content, staging a luxury camping concept in a collaboration with Almaty Tourism, an idea that quickly drew attention online.

Nature and responsibility

At the same time, Connor’s travels through Kazakhstan’s landscapes have also highlighted environmental challenges.

“There are so many beautiful places here, but sometimes you see trash even in areas like Shymbulak or Charyn Canyon. As someone who camps, I get to see all the nature in all the countries of the world. When you travel a lot, you start to really care about preserving it,” he said.

Connor frames it as part of a broader global issue rather than a uniquely local one. He emphasized that raising awareness is part of his approach to travel storytelling, as he addresses similar concerns in every country he visits.

Safety and everyday impressions

“For all the chaos you might see in traffic, it actually feels very safe. As a traveler, that matters a lot,” he said.

He recalled one encounter on the road to Almaty that reflected local hospitality. After crossing the border and passing Charyn Canyon, he stopped at a roadside café but did not yet have local currency.

“They told us not to worry and just use the restroom. Then the son recognized me from social media and invited us in for food. We ended up sitting there, eating together, even playing a game of chess,” Connor said.

He also noted the unpredictability of communication, particularly when it comes to English proficiency.

“You can’t tell who speaks English here. I met an elderly woman who spoke perfect English, while younger people didn’t. It’s completely random,” Connor said.

Beyond borders

Since setting out in July 2023, Connor has visited 38 countries with many more ahead. He estimated that reaching every country in the world could take another decade. For now, Kazakhstan remains one of the stops that shaped his journey.

As his journey continues across continents, he said one of the most rewarding aspects has been the response from people following his story.

“I get messages all the time from people saying they’ve started traveling because of what they saw. Those are my favorite messages – when someone decides to go out and experience the world,” he said.

Looking ahead, Connor hopes to expand his storytelling beyond travel updates, focusing more on content that motivates others.