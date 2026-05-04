Kazakhstan Clarifies Shift Toward Open, Service-Oriented Migration Policy

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is moving to modernize its migration policy with a focus on openness, efficiency, and attracting talent.

Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva described the reform as a coordinated, system-wide effort to replace a complex, restrictive model with a more flexible and accessible one.

The key goal is to create a transparent and predictable system that enables foreign specialists to enter, work, and integrate into Kazakhstan with ease. A central element is the transition to a “service state” model, which emphasizes simplified procedures, expanded one-window services, and full digitization. Processes such as obtaining legal status and work permits are expected to be handled within a unified system, Balayeva said in a May 3 Instagram post.

The reform also prioritizes reducing bureaucracy by shortening application timelines, optimizing regulations, and introducing digital control tools to improve efficiency and lower costs.

A major innovation is the Altyn Visa program, designed to attract investors and highly skilled professionals by offering stable, long-term conditions. Specialists in key sectors such as engineering, IT, and medicine will benefit from simplified access to employment and legalization.

In addition, the government plans to increase labor market flexibility by streamlining the recognition of professional qualifications, potentially cutting processing times while maintaining quality standards.

Balayeva emphasized that strengthening digital control will help maintain a high level of regulation, making it more precise and technologically advanced.

Overall, the reform aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s competitiveness in attracting investment, technology, and human capital, transforming migration policy into a strategic tool for economic growth.