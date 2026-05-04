Kazakhstan, FCI Strengthen Cooperation as Kazakh Tazy Moves Toward Global Recognition

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tamás Jakkel, president of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) on April 30, to discuss prospects for cooperation in developing domestic dog breeding and preserving a sustainable breed gene pool.

Jakkel described the meeting as “constructive and positive,” saying the talks also focused on responsible dog breeding and ownership.

“The main topic of discussion was how to establish responsible dog breeding and ownership. This is a complex issue in modern society. It is important to register breeders and dogs to understand their numbers and ensure proper oversight,” Jakkel said in an interview with The Astana Times.

He also noted growing international attention to the issue, pointing to recent legislative developments in Europe.

Tokayev expressed support for further cooperation, Jakkel said, adding that the two sides agreed to remain in contact.

During the meeting, Jakkel was awarded the Order of Dostyk, second degree, for his contributions to the development of cynology in Kazakhstan.

The meeting came ahead of the Astana Winner 2026 international dog show, scheduled for May 2-3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center. Around 380 dogs from Kazakhstan and abroad participated, alongside breeders, owners, judges and enthusiasts. Jakkel is among the international experts overseeing the judging.

A breed on the path to full recognition

Jakkel praised Kazakhstan’s progress in securing preliminary FCI recognition of the Kazakh tazy two years ago and said a long-term program is now in place to pursue full recognition.

Around 4,000 tazys are currently registered in the Unified Stud Book of the Kazakh Union of Cynologists, reflecting years of systematic work.

“We have outlined a program for the next several years to reach final recognition. I offered my support and partnership, and we agreed to continue cooperation,” he said, adding that the issue has broad public relevance given the number of households that own dogs.

Jakkel said full recognition of the tazy will require at least 10 years from initial approval, along with comprehensive research on the breed’s population, genetic diversity and health.

“This includes DNA testing, X-rays, and temperament and functional assessments. The FCI’s scientific and standards commissions will then review the data before a final decision is made by the General Assembly, where representatives of 100 member countries vote on approval,” he said.

A separate national breed show dedicated to the Kazakh tazy also took place during Astana Winner 2026, with 61 dogs registered. The event aims to preserve and promote one of Kazakhstan’s key cultural symbols.

“The number is promising, especially for this region, but quantity alone is not enough. A dog show is not just a beauty pageant. A dog has to fit its breed standard and look functional. The condition, balance and temperament have to be there. I find a dog beautiful when I think it is functionally beautiful, when it could perform the purpose for which the breed was created,” Jakkel said.

He added that he owns six dogs, four of them sighthounds related to the tazy through the Hungarian greyhound, which helps him understand the deep connection between national breeds and their historical roots.

“When you keep a breed developed in your own country, shaped by generations, there is a natural understanding between the owner and the dog. That connection reflects shared history, lifestyle and spirit,” Jakkel said.