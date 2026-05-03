Kazakhstan Launches Nationwide Livestock Expedition in Reality Show Format

ASTANA – A national livestock expedition kicked off from Astana on May to mark the Unity Day of the People of Kazakhstan on May 1, launching a 16-day journey across 10 agricultural regions aimed at documenting the lives of the country’s livestock industry and laying the groundwork for its development.

The project, called Dala.Camp, is a field-based educational media initiative organized by the Kazakhstan Livestock Breeders Association Turan in strategic partnership with Nazarbayev University and the NU Impact Foundation. It will run through May 16, covering at least ten regions and more than 6,000 kilometers, with participants visiting model farms representing the full range of the industry, from reproduction and feed production to fattening and processing.

The program is designed as an immersive experience in Kazakhstan’s livestock economy, with participants working in field conditions, studying production processes and engaging directly with farmers and industry experts.

Zhanibek Kenzhebayev, chairman of the Turan association, head of the Bereke farm, and founder of the Dala.Camp community, said the project was created to provide a firsthand look at the sector.

“We wanted to see with our own eyes what is happening in Kazakhstan’s livestock industry. Much of what we know comes from reports and discussions. This expedition allows us to assess the real situation on the ground,” he said.

Kenzhebayev noted that the expedition also aims to document the current state of the industry following the approval of a national livestock development plan through 2030.

“We want to capture where the industry stands today so that in the coming years, we have a clear baseline to measure progress. We believe the sector is entering a period of renewal, supported by growing investment,” he said.

According to Kenzhebayev, the expedition is intended to highlight both the strengths of leading farms and the systemic challenges facing the sector, as well as identify opportunities for growth.

Participants will study beef and dairy production, sheep, horse and camel breeding, as well as feed production and processing. The program emphasizes hands-on learning rather than lectures, including daily analysis of farm economics and business models.

Kenzhebayev highlighted that Kazakhstan is increasingly positioned as a priority destination for livestock development, particularly given current geopolitical conditions affecting global food supply.

“Kazakhstan can ensure not only domestic food security, but also contribute to global supply. The mission of our association is to tap into the market and change it so that the potential for beef exports reaches at least $4 billion annually,” he said.

He said Kazakh meat is positioned as a premium product, free of hormones, with strong gastronomic qualities, and the association is pursuing new export markets. The Turan team recently visited Georgia to establish a partnership and is exploring markets in Japan, Indonesia and Pakistan, including a planned horse meat tasting event in Japan. Recently, the association also launched a pilot digital platform aimed at coordinating the country’s fragmented live cattle market.

Organizers of the expedition expect participants to gain practical knowledge of the industry, including entry points, business models and opportunities to launch new projects.

Sayat Nyussupov, chairman of the board of the NU Impact Foundation, said Nazarbayev University brings scientific competencies directly relevant to the livestock sector, including biotechnology, embryo technologies, productivity enhancement, processing and land monitoring.

“Researchers, biologists and startups from our ecosystem are joining the expedition to observe, listen and understand how the industry functions from within. This is the first step toward a substantive dialogue between science and the agri-industry,” Nyussupov said.

The expedition will also serve as the basis for a multi-episode reality show to be released over six months, as well as a feature-length documentary film.

The organizers expect the project to boost interest in the livestock sector, attract investors and partners, and catalyze new projects in farming, processing and exports.

The general partners of the expedition include Compass, Wendy’s, Kusto Group, Kazpetrol Group. The strategic partners are also Nazarbayev University, NU Impact Foundation, Onergy Hub, Astana Business Campus, Savory, KMF Bank, KMF Demeu, and the New Vision Forum. Ayul political party, KazBeef company and iGPS are the official partners.