Kazakhstan’s Coal Reserves to Sustain Production for Over 300 Years

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s vast coal reserves, estimated at 33.6 billion tons, are expected to support production for more than three centuries, as the country boosts output, expands exports and intensifies investment in the industry.

Coal production rose by 7% in 2025 to 115 million tons, driven by stable domestic demand and growing export opportunities. Of the total volume, 85 million tons were supplied to the domestic market and municipal utilities, while exports reached 30 million tons.

Kazakhstan exports coal to international markets, including India, Malaysia, Poland, Russia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, reported the Energy Ministry’s press service on May 18.

The government plans to increase production further to 128.9 million tons this year. Currently, 40 subsoil users are engaged in coal mining operations across the country.

The ministry is intensifying geological exploration and efforts to attract new capital into the industry. Investment under contract work programs totaled 305 billion tenge (US$648.4 million) in 2025 and is projected to rise to approximately 553 billion tenge (US$1.2 billion) this year.

As part of these efforts, Kazakhstan plans to auction subsoil use rights for 10 coal-bearing blocks later this year to stimulate industry development and unlock additional reserves.

Kazakhstan remains one of the world’s leading coal-rich nations, ranking 10th globally in proven reserves.