Central Asia and China Strengthen Coordination on Regional Security, Cybercrime

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the interior and public security ministers from China and Central Asian countries on May 18 to discuss strengthening regional cooperation to combat transnational crime, cyber threats, and other security challenges.

The meeting brought together senior officials from China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan as part of the second ministerial dialogue in the Central Asia-China format.

Discussions focused on combating transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime, extremism, and human trafficking, as well as improving information sharing and institutional cooperation among law enforcement agencies, the Akorda reported.

President Tokayev emphasized that modern criminal networks are increasingly transnational and technologically advanced, stressing the need for coordinated action, intelligence exchange, and the use of modern technologies to counter emerging threats.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening cybersecurity, noting the growing role of artificial intelligence and digital platforms in facilitating disinformation and cybercrime.

Tokayev highlighted that regional connectivity projects, including major transport routes, also require enhanced security measures to address risks such as the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and other illicit goods.

Participants confirmed their commitment to expanding practical cooperation, improving operational information exchange, and strengthening joint efforts to ensure regional security and stability.