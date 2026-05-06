Kazakhstan Reports Strong Growth in Grain Transportation in Early 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has recorded significant growth in grain transportation volumes in January-March, supported by coordinated efforts between government agencies, carriers, and business representatives.

A meeting of the Grain Transportation Task Force, chaired by the Ministry of Transport together with relevant stakeholders, reviewed the current logistics situation and agreed on operational measures to ensure stable and uninterrupted supply chains, reported the ministry’s press service on May 4.

According to official data, total grain transportation reached 4.1 million tons in January-March, up 15% from the same period last year. Export shipments grew by 18% to 3.2 million tons, while domestic transportation rose by 8% to 0.9 million tons.

Strong growth was recorded in key export directions, notably to Central Asian markets. Shipments to the region increased by 48% to 2.1 million tons, including 1.5 million tons delivered to Uzbekistan. Transport via and to Russia stood at 512,000 tons.

Notable increases were also seen in other markets, including a 4.2-fold rise in shipments to Afghanistan to 302,000 tons and a doubling of food meal exports to China to 1 million tons.

The Task Force will continue its regular work to coordinate market participants and maintain the stability and efficiency of grain transportation flows.