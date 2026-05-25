Russian President Putin to Pay State Visit to Kazakhstan This Week

By Ayana Birbayeva in International on 25 May 2026

ALMATY – Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 27 to 29 at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda.

(L-R) Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Photo credit: Akorda

During bilateral talks, the two presidents are expected to discuss the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan–Russia relations, with a focus on strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership and allied cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will also coincide with major regional economic meetings in Astana involving leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union.

On May 28, heads of state from EAEU member countries will participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum, where discussions are expected to focus on regional economic integration, trade, transport connectivity and industrial cooperation.

On May 29, Astana will host a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the union’s highest decision-making body.


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