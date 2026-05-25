More Than 60 Countries Confirm Participation in 2026 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyz Republic

ALMATY – More than 60 countries have officially confirmed their participation in the sixth World Nomad Games, which will take place in the Kyrgyz Republic from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, according to Kyrgyz Culture Minister Mirbek Mambetaliev.

Organizers expect athletes and delegations from more than 90 countries to ultimately take part in the international ethnosport event, while nearly 30 states are still in the process of confirming their participation, reported the Kazinform news agency.

Speaking about preparations for the games, Mambetaliev noted that global interest in the World Nomad Games continues to grow with each edition. He recalled that the previous games, held in Astana in 2024, brought together participants from around 86 countries, setting a record for international representation.

According to the minister, the 2026 edition has also received UNESCO patronage, further strengthening the event’s international recognition and cultural significance.

“The World Nomad Games have become one of the largest ethnocultural and sporting platforms bringing together the traditions of nomadic civilizations from around the world,” Mambetaliev said.

The upcoming games will be hosted in Bishkek and Cholpon-Ata, with competitions and cultural events showcasing traditional nomadic sports, music and heritage.

As part of preparations, a special 100 Days to the VI World Nomad Games countdown display was launched on Bishkek’s central Ala-Too Square, marking the beginning of the final stage of organization efforts, reported the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers’ press service.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulan Mamatkanov described the games as more than a sporting event, calling them a platform that unites cultures from different countries.

Mamatkanov added that the remaining 100 days before the opening ceremony would be a period of heightened responsibility for organizers, who aim to host the games at the highest international level.