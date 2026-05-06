Kazakhstan Moves Toward More Predictable Investment Environment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is taking steps to make its investment climate clearer, more stable, and easier to navigate, with a stronger focus on coordination, transparency, and practical results.

At a May 5 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, further steps were outlined to improve conditions for international investors, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Priorities include improving migration policies to attract skilled professionals and investors, strengthening legal protection, and continuing the shift toward preventive approaches in resolving business issues. The government also acknowledged ongoing challenges, including administrative delays and weak inter-agency coordination.

To address these questions, Kazakhstan is expanding digital solutions, including a unified investment platform based on a “single window” principle. Artificial intelligence is expected to help analyze investor requests and identify recurring bottlenecks.

Additional measures include faster processing of investment contracts, simplified access to land and infrastructure, and the expansion of overseas support offices to assist investors at early stages.

An agreement and roadmap to consolidate the investment community

The Association of Investors of Kazakhstan (AIQ) and the Kazakhstan Council of Foreign Investors (KCFI) have signed a cooperation agreement and approved a 2026 roadmap to create a unified platform for investor-government interaction, the AIQ press service reported on May 4.

The initiative is designed to bring together local and international investors for more structured engagement with the state, reduce barriers, and improve the predictability of the business environment. Unlike earlier declarative formats, the roadmap outlines concrete steps, including strengthening investor rights protection, improving law enforcement practices, and expanding the use of digital and analytical tools.

It also reflects a shift toward a more proactive approach, focused on preventing problems through monitoring, analytics, and closer coordination. Planned measures include joint forums with government bodies, development of legislative proposals, the use of AI to identify systemic problems, and the preparation of a national investment report.

Overall, the agreement is intended to create a more practical and results-oriented framework for cooperation, with an emphasis on transparency, efficiency, and stronger investor confidence.

Prosecutor’s Office expands role in investor protection

The General Prosecutor’s Office has strengthened cooperation with foreign investors by establishing a direct communication channel. The move is aimed at resolving issues more quickly and reducing pressure on businesses.

Authorities report a significant decline in criminal cases involving entrepreneurs in recent years, alongside increased accountability for officials who interfere in business activities. Thousands of investment projects are now under systematic monitoring and support.