Kazakhstan Maintains Lead in Trade with China Across Central Asia

By Ayana Birbayeva  in Central Asia on 6 May 2026

ALMATY – Kazakhstan retained its position as China’s top trading partner in Central Asia in the first quarter of 2026, with bilateral trade reaching $13.2 billion, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The figure represents a 46.7% increase compared to the same period last year, outpacing other countries in the region. Uzbekistan ranked second with $4.1 billion in trade, marking a 36.7% increase, while the Kyrgyz Republic recorded $4 billion, though its trade volume declined by 34.4%.

Trade between China and Turkmenistan totaled $2.2 billion, down 4.3%, whereas Tajikistan posted growth, with trade reaching $1 billion, up 19%.

Kazakhstan continues to account for the largest share of China’s trade with Central Asia, maintaining a substantial lead over neighboring economies. The data highlights Kazakhstan’s role as a key economic partner for China in the region, supported by strong trade links and growing economic cooperation.


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