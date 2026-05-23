Kazakh PM Bektenov Joins CIS Meeting in Ashgabat

ASTANA – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat on May 22.

In a narrow-format session, officials discussed economic cooperation among CIS member states and approved a report on the implementation of the Interstate Cooperation Program in Geodesy, Cartography and Spatial Data.

In the expanded-format session, heads of government reviewed a draft Concept for the Digital Transformation of the Mining and Metallurgical Industries and its implementation plan, as well as the CIS Strategy for Congress and Exhibition Activities through 2030.

Bektenov highlighted cooperation in economic development, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, the agro-industrial sector, transit and logistics infrastructure, water security, and cultural and humanitarian ties, including the development of volunteer initiatives.

Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with CIS countries reached $38.4 billion in 2025. Between January and March, mutual trade increased by 17.1%.

Bektenov emphasized that the adoption and implementation of the Concept for the Digital Transformation of the Mining and Metallurgical Industries would provide an additional boost to industrial modernization and technological cooperation.

He also pointed to the concept for integrating the CIS’ main transport arteries, proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, would support infrastructure modernization for more efficient cargo transportation. The initiative is expected to reduce transport costs, enhance the competitiveness of transport routes, increase their attractiveness to international shippers and investors, and improve the use of transport corridors for the socio-economic development of CIS member states.

The council also decided to designate Minsk as the CIS Youth Capital in 2027 and Karagandy Kazakhstan in 2028. The initiative aims to engage young people in programs supporting sustainable development across all areas of interstate cooperation.