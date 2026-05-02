Central Asia’s First Kids Science Museum to Open in Almaty This June 

ALMATY – The Almaty Children’s Science Museum (ACSM), Central Asia’s first museum of this kind, is now in the final stage of preparation. It will open its doors in June, transforming a long-abandoned site in the city center into a major educational and public space.

The project, developed with international partners, is expected to become a new hub for science education and family-oriented activities, reported the city administration.

From abandoned space to science hub

The future museum is being built on a site that for years remained underused. Previously home to an underground shopping mall, the area gradually fell into disrepair. While children’s playgrounds were later installed, the location was never fully integrated into the city’s public life.

Its redevelopment into a science museum marks a shift toward revitalizing central urban spaces with educational and cultural projects, as part of a broader renovation plan of the city.

International partnership and content development

Key aspects of the museum’s launch were recently discussed in Singapore during a meeting with partners Science Centre Singapore and Kingsmen Creatives.

According to project head Maira Turganova, the collaboration includes the transfer of educational programs and expertise.

“Each exhibition has been developed jointly and adapted to Kazakhstan’s context — from the Aral Sea to scientific explanations of how a yurt works. More than 130 educational programs have already been completed,” she said.

Science Centre Singapore, which attracts more than one million visitors annually, also operates KidsSTOP, a children’s science space that served as a reference model for the Almaty museum.

“We aim to give young people in Kazakhstan the opportunity to learn through play in a structured environment,” said CEO of Singapore Science Centre Global Andrew Tan.

Interactive learning spaces

The museum will feature both permanent and temporary exhibition areas designed for hands-on learning.

Permanent zones will include sections dedicated to engineering, Earth sciences, and biomedicine, as well as a Space Station focused on astronomy. A separate play-based learning zone inspired by KidsSTOP will cater to younger visitors. Temporary exhibitions will include science shows, laboratories, and classrooms.

Anthony Chong of Kingsmen Creatives said the project also incorporates elements of Kazakhstan’s cultural identity.

“This will be an immersive and interactive space. We hope it can serve as a model for similar international projects,” he said.

Once open, the museum is expected to become a new attraction in Almaty, drawing families, students, and tourists.