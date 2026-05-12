Astana Mining Congress to Highlight Central Asia’s Growing Role in Global Critical Minerals 

ALMATY – The 16th Astana Mining & Metallurgy (AMM) Congress and Exhibition will take place on June 11–12 in the Hilton Astana, bringing together global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to discuss the future of Kazakhstan’s mining and metallurgical sector.

The event is expected to bring together representatives from key mining countries, international organizations, and major companies, positioning Astana as a regional platform for dialogue on industrial development, innovation, and investment, the event’s press service reported.

Focus on strategy and global cooperation

The congress will focus on the transformation of the mining and metallurgical sector amid digitalization and technological advancement.

The first day will open with a plenary session on global industry partnerships, followed by discussions on international metals markets, export potential, the investment climate, taxation, and geological exploration.

A key highlight will be the C5+1 dialogue on critical minerals, examining Central Asia’s role in global supply chains, with particular attention to copper as a strategic resource for the energy transition.

A strategic dialogue with participation of representatives of partner countries is also planned to address international cooperation and sector development.

The day will conclude with the Golden Hephaestus awards ceremony, recognizing achievements in the mining and metallurgical industry, with Eurasian Resources Group as the general partner.

Technology and innovation take center stage

The second day will focus on practical solutions and innovation, including the use of artificial intelligence in mining and processing, digital technologies, and sustainable production practices.

Sessions will also address the future of the coal industry and developments in gold mining through the Kazakhstan Gold Producers Forum.

Running alongside the congress, the exhibition will showcase technologies across the entire mining value chain from exploration and extraction to processing, automation, and industrial safety.

Companies from Canada, China, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Russia are expected to participate, along with national pavilions from Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Sweden.

New participants include XCMG, INCO Engineering, David Brown Santasalo, Becker Mining Europe and many others. The exhibition also serves as a platform for business negotiations, with nearly 2,900 industry professionals and 50 companies participating in the previous edition.

Participants will have opportunities for B2B and B2G meetings in a dedicated networking zone. On June 13, delegates will visit Qarmet’s facilities to explore modern metallurgical production processes.

Industry growth context

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, the country’s industrial production index reached 107.6% in 2025, while the extractive sector recorded growth of nearly 9–10%, driven by increased production of coal, oil, gas, and other minerals.

These trends highlight the sector’s importance to Kazakhstan’s economy and reinforce the focus on innovation, investment, and international cooperation at AMM 2026.

The event is organized by the Kazakhstan Еxhibition company Iteca together with its international partner ICA Events Group. The state partner of the congress is the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

The congress is officially supported by the Akimat of Astana, the Republican Association of Mining and Metallurgical Enterprises, the Republican Association of Precious Metals Producers, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the National Geological Survey of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Invest, and Visit Astana.

The General Partner of AMM 2026 is Qarmet.



Gold Partners include Eurasian Resources Group, KAZ Minerals, and Kazzinc.

Silver Partners are Komatsu Central Asia and Aktobe Copper Company, while Bronze Partners include Dassault Systemes and TuranIndustrial.

