Almaty Launches Low-Emission Zone Pilot to Test Air Quality Systems

ASTANA — A pilot low-emission zone (LEZ) was launched in Almaty on April 28 to test digital infrastructure and assess how traffic affects air quality, without introducing restrictions for drivers, the city’s akimat (administration) reported.

The test area covers a central block bordered by Bogenbay Batyr Street, Abai Avenue, Zheltoksan Street, and Dostyk Avenue, with Almaty Parking serving as the project operator.

At this stage, the system is operating in test mode, meaning there are no traffic restrictions, fines, or entry fees. The primary goal is to evaluate the performance of digital infrastructure and collect data on traffic flows and their impact on air quality.

The project involves testing smart cameras, radar sensors, and automated vehicle recognition systems under real-world conditions, while also synchronizing traffic data with air quality sensors to better understand environmental impacts. It also focuses on establishing secure data exchange between IT systems, environmental experts, and traffic management services, forming the basis of a unified digital platform. The collected data will support in-depth urban mobility analysis and help shape future smart city strategies.

Officials emphasized that at this stage, the focus is not on introducing restrictions, but on verifying data accuracy, the speed of data exchange, and the readiness of the infrastructure. The pilot phase will continue until Dec. 31, with traffic operating as usual throughout the test period.