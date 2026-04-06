Zhambyl Region Advances Corn Processing Project with First Amino Acid Output

ASTANA – A major agro-industrial project in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Region has begun producing amino acids for the first time, marking a new industry for both the country and Central Asia.

In the Shu district, within the Jibek Joly Special Economic Zone, construction continues on an industrial park operated by Сhinese Fufeng Group, focused on advanced corn processing. The large-scale project is being implemented in three phases, with the first phase already completed, as reported by the region’s akimat (administration) on April 4.

On March 21, the facility produced its first commercial batches of isoleucine and leucine. This marks the first time such products have been manufactured in Kazakhstan and across Central Asia. These branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are essential for human health.

Work is currently underway to ramp up production to full capacity. The total investment in the project reaches $1.5 billion, with the facility covering 400 hectares. Once fully operational, the plant will be capable of processing up to 3 million tons of corn annually and is expected to create approximately 1,700 jobs.

The company plans to export its products to markets in Central Asia, Europe, Africa, and the United States.