Work Forward: AI for Everyone

I walk into the office and think about my daily meetings, emails, and deadlines. All familiar. But something new makes my workday different: a quiet conversation with my favorite companion on my desktop. I call it my best friend, my AI – Copilot. Whatever happens, whenever a new task lands on my desk, I know I have a chance to search for fresh ideas and smarter approaches. And I’ll admit it: I really enjoy AI. I am very grateful to my employer for making it official i.e. usage AI as a practical tool to boost productivity.

AI is everywhere. It brings convenience and creativity but also sparks concerns. Some fear it will replace jobs or invade privacy. Others see its advantages as speed, efficiency, and new possibilities. Recently, AI applications have exploded, from chatbots to image generators. It feels like a sudden wave. But the truth is, AI entered our lives long ago. Every time we use navigation apps, stream a movie, or shop online, we’re already relying on AI.

Kazakhstan is not standing still. President Tokayev recently signed Central Asia’s first artificial intelligence law, creating a comprehensive regulatory framework for safe, transparent, and ethical AI use across the economy and public sector. This is a bold signal that the country is moving toward digital transformation and economic growth. By setting clear rules, Kazakhstan positions itself as a forward-thinking player in the global tech landscape.

Yes, people enjoy AI in their daily lives. Yet concerns about job loss are growing. History tells a different story: technology rarely destroys work, it transforms it. Each wave of innovation created new roles and improved living standards. For centuries, technology has been the main driver of progress and quality of life. AI will be no different if we guide it wisely.

So how will AI shape jobs? The answer may surprise you. Instead of replacing humans, AI is becoming a powerful tool for employees. Using AI in the workplace raises digital literacy and opens fresh perspectives on everyday tasks. It helps workers discover smarter routes to get the job done quickly and effectively. When employees own AI tools and know how to use them, productivity rises not just for individuals, but for entire organizations. In short, AI doesn’t eliminate human value; it amplifies it.

The first step toward AI literacy is education. Organizations must invest in continuous learning and help employees understand the opportunities of being AI-friendly. Regular meetings, workshops, and awareness sessions aren’t just optional, they are essential. These initiatives build confidence, boost digital skills, and prepare teams to use AI responsibly and effectively.

The conversation around AI has shifted from “if” to “how.” For companies aiming to stay competitive, collaboration with AI providers or offering paid AI subscriptions to employees is no longer optional; it’s the next logical step. Empowering teams with advanced AI tools can unlock productivity gains that traditional methods simply cannot match.

But access alone isn’t enough. To truly harness AI’s potential, its features must be deeply integrated into the platform’s employees use every day whether that’s Microsoft’s suite of tools, other enterprise software, or internal programs. Seamless penetration of AI into these ecosystems ensures that innovation isn’t siloed but embedded in the workflow, driving efficiency and creativity across the organization.

The future belongs to businesses that don’t just adopt AI but weave it into the fabric of their operations. Anything less risks falling behind in a world where intelligence is increasingly augmented.

For governments, the question is no longer whether to embrace AI, it’s when and how. Once the critical foundations of cybersecurity are firmly in place, the public sector must move decisively toward AI implementation across the state. This isn’t just about efficiency; it’s about shaping a smarter, more responsive society.

The opportunities are vast. Imagine AI-powered tools in classrooms, transforming education and preparing students for a digital future. Picture medical staff equipped with AI-driven training and diagnostic support, improving patient outcomes and reducing systemic strain. Extending this vision to transportation, public safety, and administrative services every corner of the public sector stands to benefit.

AI is not a luxury; it’s an imperative. Governments that act boldly will set the standard for innovation and public trust. Those that hesitate risk leaving citizens behind in a world that is moving faster than ever.

AI is no longer a distant concept, it’s a reality shaping how we work, learn, and live. The challenge ahead is not about resisting change but guiding it wisely. For businesses, this means integrating AI into everyday tools and empowering employees through education. For governments, it means building secure foundations and deploying AI across public services to improve lives.

AI will not replace human value; it will amplify it if we choose collaboration over fear and innovation over hesitation. The future belongs to those who act boldly today.

The author is Aigerim Omirzhankyzy, a graduate student of the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.