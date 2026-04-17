Uzbekistan Joins World Bank-Led Initiative to Boost Water Security for 1 Billion People

ALMATY – Uzbekistan has joined a global initiative led by the World Bank Group to improve water security for one billion people by 2030, officials announced on April 15 during the Spring Meetings in Washington.

The initiative, known as Water Forward, was launched with the participation of World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, alongside leaders of major development institutions and government representatives, including Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov, reported the World Bank Uzbekistan on April 16.

A global push for water security

The Water Forward initiative is designed to help countries strengthen water systems, modernize infrastructure, and improve access to reliable water services for households and agriculture. It also aims to enhance resilience to climate-related risks such as droughts and floods.

Participation in the platform will allow countries to mobilize financing and technical expertise from multilateral development banks, governments, charity organizations, and the private sector.

Broad international partnership

The initiative brings together a wide range of development institutions, including the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank.

These institutions are expected to play a key role in financing and supporting water-related projects in participating countries, including Uzbekistan.

Through its own operations, the World Bank Group has committed to helping deliver water security to 400 million people by 2030. With additional support from partners, the broader initiative aims to reach over one billion people worldwide.

Country-led water compacts

At the core of the initiative are national water compacts, under which participating governments define their priorities for reform and investment in the water sector.

Uzbekistan is among the first 14 countries to present such a compact, alongside nations including Jordan, Kenya, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

According to Kuchkarov, Uzbekistan’s plan was developed in cooperation with the World Bank and aligns with the country’s long-term development strategy.

“This compact is fully aligned with the Uzbekistan 2030 Development Strategy and aims to scale up water-saving irrigation technologies to cover 100% of irrigated land, reduce irrigation losses by 25%, ensure universal access to safe drinking water and sanitation, and digitalize water resource management,” he said.

Focus on efficiency and sustainability

The initiative is also expected to support job creation, improve livelihoods, and strengthen economic resilience through better water management.

Uzbekistan’s participation comes amid growing pressure on water resources across Central Asia, where climate change and rising demand are intensifying challenges related to water availability and management.

In this context, a Kazakh delegation led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev took part in the 43rd meeting of UN-Water on March 28, held at the headquarters of the International Fund for Agricultural Development in Rome.

During discussions with UN-Water Chair Alvaro Lario, the focus was on strengthening water security and expanding regional cooperation.

Ashikbayev emphasized the need to address global water challenges and reiterated Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization, underscoring the country’s commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.