Middle Corridor Targets 600 China–Kazakhstan Container Trains

ALMATY – Countries participating in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, plan to increase container traffic, including up to 600 container trains from China through Kazakhstan in 2026, following agreements reached at a meeting in Astana on April 24.

The decisions were adopted during sessions of the International Association TITR, chaired by Talgat Aldybergenov, the head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the company’s press service reported.

Participants agreed to introduce electronic document management using digital signatures, as well as direct data exchange between customs authorities and all parties involved in transport operations.

These measures are expected to reduce cargo transit times and improve transparency along the route.

The approved plan includes an increase in container traffic volumes, with a target of handling 600 container trains originating in China and passing through Kazakhstan this year.

In parallel, efforts will focus on improving coordination between ports and terminals across the Caspian Sea, as well as optimizing operational processes at key segments of the corridor.

The meetings brought together representatives from countries along the route, including Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, as well as European partners such as Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Romania. Representatives from other international partners, including Singapore, also took part.

Several agreements were signed following the meetings, with the adopted measures aimed at strengthening the Middle Corridor’s role as a major transit route linking Asia and Europe.