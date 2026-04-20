KazMunayGas Bets on Deep Exploration to Secure Future Energy Supplies

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) has presented its large-scale geological exploration program for 2026-2030 at an expanded meeting with leading geologists and industry veterans, with a focus on replenishing the country’s oil and gas resource base.

Participants reviewed plans to expand exploration into new regions and deeper geological formations amid the natural decline of mature fields.

Based on regional studies and extensive analysis of historical geological and geophysical data, KMG has formed a portfolio of 23 projects at different stages of maturity, with an estimated total geological resource potential of up to 65 billion tons of reference fuel, reported the company’s press service on April 17.

The program includes 6,250 kilometers of 2D seismic surveys, 2,540 square kilometers of 3D seismic work, 22,000 geochemical sampling points, and 26 exploratory wells. It also features a large-scale 2D seismic campaign covering 60,000 kilometers, targeting pre-salt formations in the Caspian Basin.

Participants emphasized that expanding exploration into new and deeper zones is a necessary step to sustain long-term energy security, given the depletion of mature fields.

Experts also provided recommendations on seismic survey design, data processing and interpretation, including the use of artificial intelligence, as well as approaches to drilling and testing complex deep wells.

Overall, the program received broad support, with participants highlighting the importance of combining industry experience with advanced technologies to improve exploration outcomes.