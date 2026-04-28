Kazakhstan to Reallocate Oil Exports After Druzhba Schedule Adjustment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has announced a planned reallocation of 260,000 tons of oil exports following an adjustment to the Druzhba pipeline transit schedule to Germany’s Schwedt oil refinery for May.

The volumes will be redirected via alternative, technically proven routes, with 100,000 tons shipped to the port of Ust-Luga and 160,000 tons through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system, said Assel Serikpayeva, the ministry’s official representative, on April 28.

According to the ministry, the rerouting has been agreed with shippers and is operational. The change in transportation routes will not affect the implementation of Kazakhstan’s annual oil production plan, as existing infrastructure ensures stable exports and uninterrupted crude oil supplies to global markets.