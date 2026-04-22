Kazakhstan Seeks to Turn Regional Ecological Summit into Platform for Real Solutions

ASTANA – The upcoming Regional Ecological Summit 2026 will focus on delivering concrete outcomes, shifting discussions on environmental issues toward practical mechanisms, technologies, institutions and financing, said Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, during an April 21 briefing with foreign media.

Expected outcomes include a regional declaration on ecology and sustainable development, Ecological Solidarity of Central Asia, a United Nations partnership program for 2026-2030, and a set of initiatives targeting ecosystem preservation, biodiversity protection, land degradation and climate cooperation.

“The summit is designed to produce tangible results. Its agenda includes 58 sessions, the preparation of 51 documents, as well as initiatives and investment agreements exceeding $2 billion,” Nyssanbayev said.

A key focus of the summit will be the Caspian Sea, which Nyssanbayev described as central to both environmental and regional stability. Kazakhstan is working with Central Asian and Caspian states to strengthen joint monitoring and scientific cooperation.

“Consolidating the efforts of scientists and specialists is critical. There is a clear understanding that improving the ecological condition of the Caspian Sea requires coordinated action,” he said.

Nyssanbayev noted that Kazakhstan has proposed establishing a water-focused institution under the United Nations, as well as developing an interstate program on the Caspian Sea that could evolve into a comprehensive regional strategy. He expressed confidence that the program will gain support at the summit.

“Water has become a unifying factor for Central Asia. It highlights the need for coordinated approaches to water security, climate adaptation, ecosystem protection and economic modernization,” he said.

Nyssanbayev outlined several national measures, including the adoption of a carbon neutrality strategy covering energy, industry, agriculture and waste management, along with mechanisms for a just transition and green financing. Kazakhstan has also approved its updated Nationally Determined Contribution, targeting a 17% reduction in emissions by 2035.

Kazakhstan has operated an emissions trading system since 2013, covering nearly half of national emissions across key sectors, including energy, mining and metallurgy. The country is working to align its system with European mechanisms, expand reforestation and carbon sequestration projects, and participate in international carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Nyssanbayev noted that hosting the summit reflects Kazakhstan’s broader role in advancing regional cooperation.

“For Kazakhstan, hosting the summit is not just a status – it is a responsibility. We aim to promote a unifying agenda and create a platform for joint solutions. The key message is that countries in the region must move beyond discussing problems and focus on working together to solve them,” he said.