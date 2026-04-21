Kazakhstan Reaches Record 33rd Place in World Happiness Report 2026

ALMATY – Kazakhstan ranked 33rd in the World Happiness Report 2026, marking its highest position to date and climbing 10 places compared to last year.

Kazakhstan’s average life satisfaction score reached 6.633 points, reflecting a notable increase from the previous year. The country not only improved its ranking but also outperformed several developed economies, including France and Singapore, highlighting that perceived well-being is influenced by more than just economic indicators.

Kazakhstan remains the highest-ranked country in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), maintaining its regional leadership.

At the top of the ranking, Finland retained its position as the world’s happiest country for another year, with Nordic countries such as Iceland and Denmark continuing to dominate the top spots.

Experts attribute Kazakhstan’s rise to improvements in the social climate, stronger community support, and overall higher life satisfaction among citizens. The 10-position jump is among the most significant improvements within the top 40 countries, underscoring the country’s steady progress in well-being indicators.

The annual report, published with the support of the United Nations, the University of Oxford, and Gallup, evaluates quality of life across 147 countries based on residents’ assessments of their own well-being.

The report assesses countries based on six key factors: income levels, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. Researchers note that it is the combination of these elements that shapes overall life satisfaction.