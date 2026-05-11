Kazakhstan and Brazil Seek to Expand Strategic Partnership, Target $1 Billion Trade

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Brazil pledged to deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, logistics, and technology during Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira’s official visit to Kazakhstan on May 11 for talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev.

During expanded talks and the Kazakhstan-Brazil business roundtable, the officials discussed strengthening political dialogue, expanding investment and business ties, and developing cooperation in agriculture, transport connectivity, mining, energy, and digital technologies as the two countries mark 33 years of diplomatic relations.

Trade and logistics

Kosherbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic role as a transit hub connecting China, Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, noting that Brazilian companies could use Kazakhstan as a gateway to Eurasian markets through regional logistics corridors.

The diplomats also discussed Kazakhstan’s role in the Middle Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as opportunities in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, education, science, sustainable energy, and cultural exchanges.

Agriculture and economic cooperation

Agriculture was a central focus of the discussions. The ministers explored cooperation in livestock breeding, animal genetics, irrigation systems, soybean cultivation, food exports, honey production, veterinary controls, and fertilizer trade. Kosherbayev praised Brazil’s agricultural technologies and agribusiness support policies as valuable experience for Kazakhstan.

Vieira conveyed greetings from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to strengthening ties with Kazakhstan and Central Asia. He emphasized Brazil’s support for multilateralism, international law, and peaceful dialogue.

Economic cooperation was another key focus of the talks. According to Kosherbayev, bilateral trade reached $295 million in 2025, while trade turnover in the first quarter of this year has already approached $100 million, reflecting steady growth. He said both countries have the potential to increase trade volumes to $1 billion.

Fertilizers remain a key component of bilateral trade, with KazAzot actively supplying the Brazilian market. The diplomats also discussed expanding industrial and energy cooperation involving major Brazilian companies, including WEG, Embraer, and Petrobras. Kosherbayev confirmed that Petrobras is in talks with KazMunayGas on potential cooperation in the oil sector.

Agreements signed

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding long-term strategic cooperation and strengthening business and people-to-people ties between Kazakhstan and Brazil.

Following the business roundtable, memoranda were signed between the agriculture ministries of the two countries and between Kazakh Invest and ApexBrasil.