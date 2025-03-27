Kazakhstan Among the Happiest Countries in the World

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has been recognized as the happiest country in Central Asia, securing 43rd place in the World Happiness Report (WHR) 2025.

In the Eurasian region, Uzbekistan ranked 53rd, Russia 66th, the Kyrgyz Republic 75th, and Armenia 87th.

Globally, Finland topped the ranking for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland. Afghanistan ranked last among the 147 countries surveyed.

The WHR, published annually by the UN Sustainable Development Goals Initiative, evaluates happiness based on GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, civil liberties, job security, corruption levels, and other criteria.

In this year’s issue, the WHR focused on the impact of caring and sharing on people’s happiness. It investigated the benefits to the recipients of caring behavior and those who care for others.