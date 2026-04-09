Kazakhstan Ratifies Caspian Cable Project to Deliver Green Energy to Europe

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Senate ratified a series of international agreements on April 9 to expand green energy exports and strengthen regional security coordination, positioning the country to tap into growing European demand for low-carbon electricity, according to a post on the Senate’s Telegram channel.

The agreement among Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on the production and transmission of green energy establishes a strategic partnership, creating a cross-border energy system that enables Central Asian renewable electricity to reach European markets.

A key component of the project is the construction of a high-voltage subsea cable across the Caspian Sea, linking Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, with onward transmission through the Black Sea corridor to Europe.

Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said the project is designed to provide direct access to European markets despite its technical complexity.

“The key element of the project is the laying of a high-voltage deep-water direct current cable along the Caspian seabed. This is a technically complex but strategically necessary solution that will allow us to directly access the European Union’s electricity market,” he added.

The agreement, signed by the three countries’ leaders in Baku on Nov. 13, 2024, on the sidelines of the COP29 climate conference, also includes provisions for joint energy projects, integration of power systems, and the development of infrastructure for the export of green electricity, hydrogen, and ammonia.

The initiative is expected to help Kazakhstan diversify its export routes and reduce reliance on traditional energy markets while strengthening its role in emerging transregional energy corridors.

In addition, the Senate ratified an agreement among Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states on the exchange of radiation monitoring data. The framework is designed to improve coordination and enable rapid information sharing in the event of nuclear or radiological incidents.

The agreement establishes unified procedures for data exchange, defines cooperation between authorized bodies, and ensures regular monitoring along with emergency notification mechanisms.