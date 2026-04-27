Kazakhstan, Qatar Move to Boost Energy Security and Trade Connectivity

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Qatar discussed expanding cooperation in energy, gas processing, and transport logistics, including increased transit via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), during talks held on April 26 in Doha, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said following meetings with Qatari officials and business leaders.

The discussions highlighted areas of cooperation, particularly in gas processing, electricity generation, and logistics infrastructure, as both sides seek to deepen economic ties and advance joint investment projects, reported the ministry’s press service.

Energy, investment and transit cooperation in focus

During talks with Moutaz Al-Khayyat, head of Power International Holding, the sides explored opportunities for joint investment in energy and telecommunications.

Kosherbayev emphasized that large-scale projects in gas processing, gas transportation, and power generation could contribute to Kazakhstan’s energy security and economic development.

In a separate meeting with Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, CEO of Milaha, discussions focused on transport and logistics cooperation, including multimodal transportation and expanding access to port infrastructure.

Kazakhstan highlighted its role as a transcontinental logistics hub, underlining the importance of the TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor, in strengthening connectivity between Europe and Asia.

Strategic partnership and political dialogue

Earlier, Kosherbayev also held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership.

“Qatar is a close and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world. We highly value the level of political dialogue and mutual trust that has been achieved,” Kosherbayev said.

The Qatari side expressed readiness to develop bilateral ties and support joint initiatives across key sectors. The talks also covered cooperation in digital technologies, agriculture, and cultural and humanitarian ties. Both sides noted growing tourism flows and emphasized the importance of expanding direct air connections.

Kosherbayev reiterated Kazakhstan’s position that global and regional conflicts should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means, welcoming Qatar’s mediation efforts in the Middle East.

He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to offer the city of Turkistan as a platform for peace negotiations.

The meetings concluded with both sides confirming their intention to deepen cooperation, advance joint investment projects, and strengthen coordination within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.