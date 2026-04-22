Kazakhstan Moves to Ratify Trade Deal to Boost Access to UAE Market

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s lower house of Parliament, the Mazhilis, has begun drafting a bill to ratify an agreement to expand access for Kazakh goods to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

The agreement is the economic partnership agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the UAE, signed in Minsk on June 27 last year.

According to Mazhilis deputy Nurtay Sabilyanov, the deal is designed to strengthen trade relations between EAEU member states and the UAE while creating favorable conditions for Kazakh exports, reported Kazinform on April 22.

The Mazhilis committee on economic reform and regional development will oversee the drafting process and prepare a formal conclusion on the ratification bill.