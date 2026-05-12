Kazakhstan, Indonesia Push to Expand Trade, Logistics and Food Exports

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Indonesia agreed to deepen economic cooperation in trade, logistics, agriculture and energy during high-level talks, as both countries seek to strengthen connectivity between Central and Southeast Asia and unlock new export opportunities.

Trade and investment expansion

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on May 11 to discuss expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Kazakhstan described Indonesia as one of its key partners in Southeast Asia and emphasized the potential to increase trade beyond the current level of $244.7 million recorded in 2025. In January-March, trade turnover reached $31.5 million.

Focus on logistics and regional connectivity

A major focus of the discussions was transport and logistics cooperation. The officials explored ways to use Kazakhstan’s transit corridors to connect Southeast Asia with Central Asia, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Caucasus and Europe.

Food security and halal trade

During the second Kazakhstan-Indonesia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Astana after a 13-year pause, Kazakhstan proposed increasing exports of wheat, ferroalloys and halal meat products to Indonesia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said Indonesia’s wheat import demand could reach 13 million tons this year, adding that Kazakhstan is ready to supply high-gluten wheat for Indonesia’s flour industry.

The two countries also discussed cooperation in halal production, food security, energy, digitalization and tourism.

Free trade agreement and tourism

Kazakhstan and Indonesia highlighted the importance of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia, which Kazakh officials described as a strategic bridge connecting the EAEU with Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The sides also discussed multimodal transport routes, including a pilot container rail project via the Lianyungang corridor.

Tourism between the two countries continues to grow, with the number of Kazakh tourists visiting Indonesia rising from 8,200 in 2023 to 24,400 in 2025.