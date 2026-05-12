President Tokayev Says Kazakhstan Ready to Support Resolution of Iranian Nuclear Issue

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to contribute, as a gesture of goodwill, to resolving the Iranian nuclear issue if appropriate international agreements are reached and implemented in practice, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a May 11 meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Tokayev also stressed the importance of coordinating efforts between Kazakhstan and Brazil on international security, nuclear disarmament, and non-proliferation. The officials paid particular attention to the reform of the United Nations and its institutions, as well as developments surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, Akorda reported.

President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He noted that Kazakhstan enjoys broad international trust in nuclear non-proliferation and possesses the infrastructure, expertise, and scientific capacity required for the safe handling of sensitive nuclear materials. Kazakhstan is also home to the world’s only IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank.

Tokayev described Brazil as one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Latin America and expressed confidence that Vieira’s visit would strengthen bilateral ties. They discussed expanding cooperation in energy, mining, agriculture, innovation, and artificial intelligence. Tokayev also conveyed greetings to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and invited him to visit Kazakhstan.

Vieira also met with Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev to discuss expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, logistics and technology.