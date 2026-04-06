Kazakhstan Monitors Novorossiysk Incident, Exports Continue as Planned

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Energy is monitoring the situation following an incident at the port of Novorossiysk on April 5.

According to Assel Serikpayeva, the ministry’s official representative, the events have not affected Kazakh oil export volumes.

The receipt and transportation of Kazakh crude through the main oil pipeline system are proceeding normally, and export plans are being fulfilled on schedule.

The incident involved a drone attack that caused a fire at Russia’s largest oil terminal on the Black Sea, the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk.