Kazakhstan Expands Energy Sector While Advancing Renewable Capacity

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to commission ten renewable energy facilities this year, including four wind, five solar, and one hydropower plant, with a total capacity of approximately 245 megawatts (MW), as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the fuel and energy sector and ensure long-term energy security. Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov presented the results of the sector’s development for January-March at a government meeting on April 14.

Electricity generation from renewable sources reached 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), reflecting a 15% year-on-year increase and confirming the continued expansion of Kazakhstan’s green energy sector, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Oil and gas production

During the reporting period, oil and gas condensate production totaled 19.7 million tons, representing 80.2% of the level recorded in the same period last year. At the Karachaganak field, work is ongoing to commission the sixth sour gas re-injection compressor, which is expected to maintain annual oil production at 10-11 million tons. In parallel, negotiations are underway with major subsoil users to implement measures to increase output.

Oil exports for January-March reached 15.3 million tons, or 78.5% of the corresponding period in 2025, with the annual forecast set at 76 million tons.

Gas production reached 13.6 billion cubic meters, or 84.9% of the same period last year, with the 2026 forecast projected at 62.7 billion cubic meters. Saleable gas output totaled 6.1 billion cubic meters, while domestic consumption of commercial gas increased to 8.8 billion cubic meters, exceeding the previous year’s figure. Liquefied petroleum gas production amounted to 0.72 million tons.

The ministry, in cooperation with the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, is implementing a plan to develop new hydrocarbon fields through 2035. As part of this initiative, construction of a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Petroleum product output reached 3.67 million tons in the reporting period, in line with planned targets. At the same time, measures are being taken to accelerate the construction of a new oil refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons, as well as to expand existing refining facilities in Pavlodar, Atyrau, and Shymkent.

Petrochemical production reached 134,000 tons, or 86.1% of the level recorded in the same period last year. In cooperation with KazMunayGas and partners, work is underway to increase polypropylene production to 450,000 tons this year.

The decline in certain oil and gas indicators was attributed to operational factors at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and the Tengiz field.

Electricity generation

Electricity generation totaled 33.7 billion kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the first quarter, slightly exceeding the previous year’s level, with a 2026 forecast of 126.5 billion kilowatt-hour (kWh).

To reduce the projected power deficit, approximately 2.4 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity is planned for commissioning this year, including combined-cycle power plants in the Turkistan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda Regions, as well as the modernization of existing energy facilities.