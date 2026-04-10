Kazakhstan Assigns Prosecutors to Oversee Each Major Investment Project

ASTANA – Each significant investment project will be accompanied by a specific prosecutor from initial application through implementation, ensuring direct oversight and faster resolution of questions, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov announced during an Investment Protection Forum on April 9.

Currently, more than 2,800 projects worth 96 trillion tenge (US$201.6 billion) are under enhanced legal protection. Over the past two years, more than 250 projects have been implemented with support from the prosecutor’s office, creating around 30,000 jobs, while the volume of investment agreements has increased 15-fold to approximately $100 billion.

Under the “prosecutorial filter,” state bodies cannot inspect businesses, suspend operations, revoke licenses, or impose restrictions without prosecutors’ approval. Since the beginning of the year, this mechanism has helped prevent more than 1,000 unjustified decisions, including 450 illegal inspections, over 500 administrative cases, and more than 200 restrictive measures, reported Kazinform.

The new approach is expected to further strengthen investor confidence and improve Kazakhstan’s investment climate by ensuring stronger legal safeguards and reducing administrative pressure.

Speaking at the Forum, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said Kazakhstan’s investment policy aims to ensure stability and maintain strong investment attractiveness.

He noted that since independence, Kazakhstan has attracted over $480 billion in foreign direct investment, including $20.5 billion in 2025, up 14.4% year-on-year.

Kuantyrov said that manufacturing and the financial sector are now key growth drivers, signaling a shift from raw materials toward a more diversified, value-added economy, according to the ministry’s press service.

He added that targeted investor outreach has helped attract major international companies with more than $2.5 billion in investments, supported by around 1,200 meetings with foreign firms and about 200 inbound visits last year.