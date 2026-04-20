Kazakhstan, Afghanistan Expand Railway Cooperation as Freight Volumes Surge

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Afghanistan are continuing to strengthen cooperation in the railway sector, as freight volumes between the two countries showed significant growth in early 2026, reported the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s (KTZ) press service on April 21.

This was discussed during a meeting on the sidelines of the Organization for Cooperation Between Railways (OSJD) gathering in Astana, where the Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Talgat Aldybergenov met with the Afghan Deputy Minister of Public Works for railway transport Sahibzada Mawlawi Mohammad Ishaq.

During the talks, both sides highlighted steady growth in freight transportation. In the first three months of 2026, cargo volumes increased by 77% year-on-year, reaching one million tons.

Rising exports and transit flows, including increased shipments of Kazakh grain, ferrous metals, chemical products, mineral fertilizers, and flour, drove the growth.

Exports of Kazakh flour to Afghanistan reached 291,000 tons, up 37% compared to the same period last year. The discussions also covered the development of bilateral cooperation in railway infrastructure and logistics to improve efficiency and expand trade routes.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening transport connectivity to support growing trade volumes. Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan reaffirmed their intention to continue cooperation and further increase freight transportation volumes.