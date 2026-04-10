From Musicals to Candlelight Evenings: Weekend Highlights in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – A weekend is perfect for spending time with family or friends and exploring unique cultural events. The Astana Times has curated a guide to events and activities happening in Astana and Almaty to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

“Shamshi” musical, April 11

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a popular Kazakh composer. The “Shamshi” musical reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectators; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

BBQ and Music Fest, April 11

A lively outdoor festival combining live music, delicious BBQ, and a relaxed open-air atmosphere. Guests can enjoy energetic performances, great food, and a vibrant crowd, perfect for a fun weekend with friends and family.

Venue: BalQaragai family forest resort; Tickets are available here.

Basketball National League, April 10-11

Basketball fans are in for an exciting showdown as Astana takes on visiting team Caspiy from Aktau. Expect fast-paced action, intense rivalry, and a vibrant atmosphere in the arena.

Venue: Saryarka Bicycle Track; 45A Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Rigoletto” opera, April 11-12

Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto” returns to the stage, a powerful tale of love, betrayal, and revenge. With dramatic music, striking costumes, and world-class vocals, this classic opera promises an unforgettable evening.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Cinderella” performance, April 11

The “Cinderella” ballet brings Charles Perrault’s timeless tale to life, following a poor girl whose magical transformation leads to a royal ball and true love. Like pumpkins turning into coaches and mice into horses, enchanting moments are brought to life with stunning choreography.

Venue: Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Nomad Fighting 14, April 11

Watch fighters battle it out in an action-packed MMA and boxing tournament. Expect high-intensity bouts, skilled athletes, and an electrifying atmosphere as warriors step into the ring to claim victory – a must-see for combat sports fans.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 7 Nurkent Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

“Hollywood Soundtracks” concert, April 11

Enjoy an evening of iconic movie music brought to life by a live orchestra. From thrilling adventures to heartfelt melodies, this concert captures the emotion and magic of Hollywood films, creating a memorable experience for cinema and music lovers alike.

Venue: Smart Point; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical music concerts by candlelight, April 12

Experience an enchanting evening with a new program featuring masterpieces from the “Bridgerton” series. This evening promises exquisite musical moments as beloved hits are elegantly reimagined in classical arrangements, all under the soft glow of candlelight. Immerse yourself in a relaxed and romantic atmosphere where every note evokes a sense of nostalgia and passion.

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140 Karasay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.