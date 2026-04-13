Dimash Qudaibergen Receives First Award as Producer at Weibo Gala in Macau

ALMATY – Kazakh singer and global artist Dimash Qudaibergen received the Weibo Macau China Award for Annual Contribution to International Cultural Exchange, his first international award as a producer on April 11, marking a new milestone in his career, at the 2026 Weibo Gala in Macau.

The award ceremony took place at the Venetian Macao Arena in Macau, bringing together leading figures from music, entertainment and cultural industries for the 2026 Weibo Gala: Cultural Exchange Night, reported the DimashNews agency.

Qudaibergen, who holds the title of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, took part in both the red carpet and performing part of the evening.

Closing the musical segment of the gala, Qudaibergen delivered a powerful performance of his original song Fire, combining English vocals with a rap verse in Kazakh, showcasing his signature cross-cultural style.

In a message shared on his Instagram page, the artist expressed gratitude to fans and collaborators. He also thanked the team behind his project Voice Beyond Horizon, emphasizing the collective effort behind the achievement.

“Among Kazakhs, there is a saying that one person alone cannot win a battle. I embrace all of you. I believe this is the merit of the entire team,” he wrote. .