Central Asia Expands Tech Reach with New Hub in Southeast Asia

ASTANA – Astana Hub, IT Park Uzbekistan and venture fund Big Sky Capital agreed to launch an international technology hub in Malaysia during the Central Eurasian Venture Forum 2026 in Tashkent, reported the Astana Hub’s press service.

The center is expected to serve as a strategic platform for B2B tech startups from Central Asia, providing a soft landing for expansion into fast-growing Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Singapore and other countries in the region.

“The hub will bring together entrepreneurs, corporations and investors, creating an ecosystem that gives startups access to a large and rapidly growing Southeast Asian market. We are seeing strong interest in the region among IT Park Uzbekistan residents and startups across Central Asia,” said IT Park Uzbekistan First Deputy CEO Jakhongir Radjabov.

He added that many companies view Southeast Asia as a priority for international expansion, and the hub will allow them to test solutions and scale sustainably.

The platform will offer comprehensive support, including legal and business adaptation, access to pilot projects with major corporations, investors, mentorship programs and business missions.

According to Tanat Uskembayev, managing director of Astana Hub, the initiative aligns with broader efforts to globalize Central Asian startups.

“The launch of a hub in Southeast Asia is a logical continuation of our strategy. We have opened hubs in Dubai and Shanghai, and this will be the next step in expanding our international presence. We are creating a full ecosystem to help startups enter one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets,” he said.

Big Sky Capital managing partner Adil Nurgozhin noted the initiative aims to strengthen ties between the fast-growing markets of Central and Southeast Asia.

“By establishing this hub in Malaysia, we are building a bridge that will help our portfolio companies and regional talent scale into one of the world’s most dynamic digital economies. We will leverage our expertise in go-to-market strategies and B2B SaaS development to ensure Central Asian innovations gain a sustainable presence in Southeast Asia,” he said.