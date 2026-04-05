Almaty Eyes First Michelin-Recognized Restaurant in 2026

ASTANA – Almaty could welcome its first Michelin-recognized restaurant this year, Deputy Akim Olzhas Smagulov said during an April 2 regional communications briefing.

Smagulov noted that the city continues its efforts to attract global brands, with negotiations underway with European, American and Asian partners who are assessing the local market and preparing investment decisions.

“In the near future, we expect to see new players across various sectors. I cannot name specific companies at this stage, but their number is growing each year. Almaty is the largest city in Kazakhstan, and companies are interested in expanding their presence here,” he said.

He added that the city administration is prioritizing a broad range of sectors, from international retail chains to local businesses and the restaurant industry.

“In the gastronomy sector, we are working with internationally recognized restaurants, including those associated with the Michelin distinction. We expect the first restaurant with Michelin recognition abroad to open in Almaty this year,” Smagulov said.

The name of the restaurant has not been disclosed, as negotiations are ongoing. Further details are expected to be announced in the coming months.