76-Year-Old Kazakh Traveler Reaches Paris After Multi-Year Journey on Foot

ALMATY – A 76-year-old Kazakh traveler, Sarsenbai Kotyrashov, was officially welcomed at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris on April 24, marking a milestone in his multi-year journey across Eurasia on foot.

Kotyrashov, a resident of the Ulytau Region, has spent the past three years traveling across Kazakhstan and beyond, covering countries including Mongolia, China, Russia, Georgia, and Türkiye. In 2026, he embarked on a new European route stretching from Serbia through Hungary, Austria, and Germany, before reaching France.

A journey without age limits

The traveler says his mission goes beyond personal endurance.

“The main goal is to show that age is not a limitation, to learn about different cultures, bring people closer together, and present Kazakhstan to the world,” he said earlier in an interview with The Astana Times.

Kotyrashov began the latest stage of his journey in Serbia, continuing across Central Europe before concluding in France. His total distance traveled has now reached nearly 18,000 kilometers.

He ultimately aims to be recognized by Guinness World Records as a traveler over the age of 75 who has walked more than 40,000 kilometers.

Throughout his journey, Kotyrashov has combined travel with cultural work. During his visits across Kazakhstan, he collected information about senior artisans and shared it with experts in intangible cultural heritage.

He has also actively promoted Kazakhstan’s traditions, particularly the historical legacy of the Ulytau region, often described as one of the country’s cultural heartlands.

Recognition at UNESCO

At UNESCO headquarters, Kotyrashov was welcomed by Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Askar Abdrakhmanov, Secretary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fumiko Ohinata, and other officials.

They praised his efforts to raise international awareness of Kazakh culture and heritage through his journey.

As a symbolic gesture, Kotyrashov presented UNESCO representatives with a handmade iron bell, along with informational materials about the Ulytau region and traditional travel provisions used by nomads.

After returning home, Kotyrashov plans to continue his work as a blacksmith while preparing for the next stage of his journey. In 2027, he intends to walk across the United States, traveling from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.