Kazakh Pensioner Begins 2,800-Kilometer Walk Across Europe 

ASTANA – For most people, retirement marks a slowing down. For Sarsenbai Kotyrashov, it became the beginning of an extraordinary journey. At 76, the Kazakh traveler has set out on the fourth stage of his long-distance adventures, this time across Europe.

His route begins in Serbia and stretches through Hungary, Austria and Germany before reaching France. Over the next two months, Kotyrashov plans to walk roughly 2,800 kilometers, crossing the Carpathian Mountains and the Alps while discovering new landscapes, cities and cultures along the way.

Yet for Kotyrashov, the journey is not only about distance. It is about curiosity, reflection and a desire to experience the world step by step.

“I lived 76 years and realized that most of my life I had only been to Almaty, Astana, and Karagandy. So I decided it was time to see the world. And I chose to travel on foot, because when you walk, you notice much more, including nature, landscapes, animals, and plants. There is also time to think, to reflect and to understand things,” Kotyrashov told The Astana Times.

This is not his first long-distance journey.

Four years ago, Kotyrashov walked across all 17 regions of Kazakhstan, covering around 8,000 kilometers. Later, he traveled from Atyrau through Russia and Georgia to Istanbul. In 2024, he set out from Oskemen, crossing the Altai Mountains and Mongolia before reaching Beijing.

For him, the heart of travel lies in human connection.

“The most important thing for me is meeting people. It is fascinating to see various cultures, traditions, and ways of hospitality,” he said.

Those encounters often lead to conversations about craft and tradition. A blacksmith by trade, Kotyrashov also tries to meet artisans along his route.

“I’m very interested in craftsmen because I am a blacksmith myself. I like to see how blacksmiths in other countries work, how their craft develops and what they create. In many places, it is becoming a disappearing profession,” he said.

While Kotyrashov learns about other cultures along the way, he also sees himself as a storyteller for his own culture. He often speaks about Kazakhstan’s nomadic heritage and its place in world history.

“I tell people about our nomadic ancestors and their contribution to world civilization. I talk about the domestication of the horse, the invention of the yurt and the role of nomads along the Silk Road. I also tell them about the Golden Man and the artistic heritage of our people,” Kotyrashov said.

“The more I compare cultures, the more I appreciate the advantages of our nomadic traditions. Kazakh people have preserved kindness, hospitality and resilience through centuries in the Eurasian steppe,” he said.

Kotyrashov travels with only a small wheeled suitcase containing a sleeping bag, a tent, clothing, tools and a small supply of food.

Walking long distances also gives him time for reflection.

“When you walk, you have a lot of time to think. Of course, I first focus on the road – making sure I stay on the route and don’t interfere with traffic. But the rest of the time, I reflect on my life, remember the people I have met along the way and think about what I have learned. Since I don’t keep a written diary, I repeat these thoughts in my mind so the memories stay with me,” Kotyrashov said.