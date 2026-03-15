Voter Turnout at Constitutional Referendum Reaches 37.54% by Noon

ASTANA — Voter turnout in Kazakhstan’s constitutional referendum reached 37.54% as of 12 p.m. Astana time, according to the Central Referendum Commission.

According to regional and city commissions, a total of 4,677,595 citizens had received ballots nationwide by midday.

Turnout varied across the country’s regions and major cities. The highest participation levels were reported in the Aktobe Region at 45.73%, the Akmola Region at 44.66%, and the Turkistan Region at 44.13%.

As of 12 p.m., voter turnout by region was as follows: the Abai Region – 41.93%; the Akmola Region – 44.66%; the Aktobe Region – 45.73%; the Almaty Region – 40.41%; the Atyrau Region – 42.29%; the West Kazakhstan Region – 36.59%; the Zhambyl Region – 35.86%; the Zhetisu Region – 43.32%; the Karagandy Region – 42.95%; the Kostanai Region – 37.10%; the Kyzylorda Region – 43.18%; the Mangystau Region – 34.57%; the Pavlodar Region – 36.57%; the North Kazakhstan Region – 41.64%; the Turkistan Region – 44.13%; the Ulytau Region – 36.59%; and the East Kazakhstan Region – 42.88%.

In the country’s largest cities, turnout stood at 31.23% in Astana, 14.85% in Almaty, and 42.59% in Shymkent.

Voting has already concluded at 106 polling stations located in temporary residence areas.