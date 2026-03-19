VietJet Air to Launch Hanoi-Almaty-Prague Air Route in July

ASTANA – VietJet Air plans to launch a new international route connecting Hanoi, Almaty, and Prague starting July 11.

Flights will operate twice a week using Airbus A330 aircraft and will be conducted under fifth-freedom traffic rights, allowing the airline to carry passengers between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee reported on March 19.

The route will operate under Kazakhstan’s open skies regime, which aims to expand international connectivity and attract foreign carriers.

Officials say the new service will support tourism, business, and humanitarian ties among Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and the Czech Republic.

The launch also reinforces Kazakhstan’s role as a transit hub between Asia and Europe and contributes to the continued expansion of its international air network.