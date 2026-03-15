Tokayev Addresses Constitutional Reform, Vice Presidency and Foreign Policy at Referendum Briefing

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the goals of Kazakhstan’s proposed new Constitution and answered questions on political reforms and foreign policy during a briefing with journalists after casting his vote in the national referendum on March 15.

Responding to questions from journalists, Tokayev emphasized that the work on the Constitution document had been underway for years and followed earlier constitutional amendments adopted in 2022.

According to him, discussions about adopting a new Constitution began about two years ago, when he concluded that Kazakhstan required a modern basic law reflecting the country’s development and future goals.

“I am confident that this is the Constitution of a progressive Kazakhstan. We must work ahead of time, keep up with progress, and not fall behind. First of all, if we do not become a progressive country, we will lose our credibility in the eyes of other nations. Therefore, we must take our destiny into our own hands,” Tokayev said.

Vice Presidency not linked to power transition

President Tokayev also commented on assumptions that the constitutional reform could be connected to a future transfer of power or upcoming presidential elections. Tokayev dismissed these claims and said the introduction of the vice president position is intended to strengthen the country’s system of governance rather than signal political competition.

“Some experts believe that competition for power is increasing in Kazakhstan, and various worrying trends are emerging. However, there is no reason to fear that this will have a negative impact on society. The establishment of the Vice President’s position will strengthen the institutions of government, and this can be seen in the future,” he said.

He also confirmed that the next presidential election will take place in 2029, in accordance with the current Constitution.

Tokayev backs international peace initiative

Answering questions about the conflict in the Middle East, Tokayev said Kazakhstan continues to support peaceful diplomatic solutions to international disputes. He explained that Kazakhstan expressed solidarity with Gulf Arab states following recent tensions.

According to Tokayev, despite the tensions, Kazakhstan respects Iranian people and their culture.

President Tokayev also commented on Kazakhstan’s participation in the Board of Peace initiative launched by the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tokayev said he supports the concept because it combines traditional diplomacy with the capabilities of large businesses to address complex international problems. According to him, this should bring real benefits to ordinary people, especially in the Gaza Strip.

“People around the world are already tired of endless conferences where resolutions of good intentions are passed, but only a small number of people read them. That’s why I believe it’s important to support this idea, as it offers a new approach,” he said.

Tokayev expressed hope that the initiative could contribute to peace in the Middle East, particularly in Palestine, and said he believes the prospects for peace remain.