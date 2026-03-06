Swiss Companies Eye Transport and Infrastructure Cooperation with Kazakhstan

ALMATY – Swiss companies are showing growing interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the transport and logistics sectors, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs’ (SECO) press service told Trend news agency.

According to SECO, Kazakhstan plays a central role in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe through the Caspian region. The route is creating new opportunities for international logistics cooperation, including with Swiss companies that have extensive experience in transport infrastructure.

“In the railway sector, Switzerland welcomes the partnership between Stadler Rail and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to supply modern trains and establish a maintenance center in Astana,” the SECO’s statement reads.

Strong economic partnership

According to SECO, Switzerland and Kazakhstan maintain strong, dynamic bilateral relations, with Kazakhstan as Switzerland’s most important economic partner in Central Asia.

Swiss companies view Kazakhstan as a promising growth market thanks to its strategic location between Europe and the Far East, abundant natural resources, and rapidly developing infrastructure.

“Swiss businesses value a stable and predictable investment environment, including legal certainty, intellectual property protection, and data security. Recent steps taken by the Kazakh government in these areas are viewed very positively in Switzerland,” reads the statement.

Companies in Switzerland are closely following the reform agenda launched in Kazakhstan in 2022 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address in September 2025, which emphasized industrial diversification, digitalization, water security, environmental protection, SME development and the rule of law, has set an important direction for the country’s future development.

Expanding cooperation across multiple sectors

Beyond transport and logistics, Swiss companies are also exploring cooperation in water management and water infrastructure, areas where Switzerland has extensive expertise.

The two countries have also begun cooperation in nuclear energy, with Switzerland importing uranium from Kazakhstan. Swiss companies are interested in further expanding cooperation, including in nuclear waste management and nuclear risk insurance.

“There is also potential in advanced digital technologies. Both countries recognize the strategic importance of artificial intelligence, high‑performance computing, and secure digital infrastructure”, reads the statement.

Swiss companies are also increasingly interested in exporting agricultural products to Kazakhstan, particularly dairy products and dairy cattle genetics.

According to SECO, joint projects could bring innovative solutions to sectors such as energy, logistics and healthcare, while also promoting responsible and ethical standards in the development of artificial intelligence.