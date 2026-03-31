Spring Turns Sizzling: Heat Up to 32°C Forecast Across Kazakhstan This Week

ASTANA — Unseasonably warm spring weather is set to persist across most of Kazakhstan, with temperatures in southern regions expected to climb as high as 32 degrees Celsius in the first week of April, according to a March 30 release by the national weather service Kazhydromet.

Dry conditions will prevail across much of the country, though forecasters say western regions and mountainous areas in the south may see rain and thunderstorms as atmospheric fronts move through. Periods of heavy rain are possible in the west, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 15 to 20 meters per second.

Fog is expected to form overnight and in the early morning hours in parts of the country, potentially affecting visibility.

Temperatures will vary widely by region. Highs in the northwest are forecast between 17°C and 26°C, while northern areas will see temperatures between 13°C and 20°C. Central regions are expected to range from 12°C to 23°C, and eastern areas from 5°C to 22°C.

The warmest conditions are forecast for the south and southeast, where temperatures could reach 23°C to 32°C. In contrast, western regions are expected to cool, with highs dropping from 20–25°C to 13–20°C.