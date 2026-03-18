Rhenus Expands Presence Along Trans-Caspian Corridor with Office in Georgia

ALMATY – The Rhenus Group, a Germany-based global logistics provider, has opened a new office in Tbilisi, Georgia, completing its presence across all key markets along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the company announced on March 18.

With operations now spanning Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Rhenus has established full coverage of one of the fastest-growing trade corridors linking Europe and Asia.

Strengthening a key Eurasian trade route

The expansion is part of Rhenus’ long-term strategy to enhance logistics infrastructure and operational capacity across Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Once seen as a secondary route, the Trans-Caspian Corridor has gained strategic importance in recent years as companies seek more reliable and diversified alternatives to traditional trade routes between Europe and Asia.

With a continuous presence along the corridor, Rhenus aims to provide customers with integrated transport solutions covering the entire route, improving supply chain resilience and connectivity across Eurasia.

Tbilisi office to serve as regional hub

The new office in Tbilisi will act as the company’s operational base in Georgia, delivering a range of logistics services tailored to regional demand.

These include international road, rail, sea and air freight, as well as multimodal and intermodal transport solutions, customs brokerage, cargo consolidation, route optimization and end-to-end supply chain coordination.

Leveraging its expertise in intermodal logistics, Rhenus integrates rail, road and maritime transport into unified supply chains designed to ensure efficient transit times and reliable delivery along the corridor. The company also offers shipment tracking and value-added services to increase flexibility for clients.

Focus on integrated logistics solutions

Rhenus said its expanded network allows it to deliver tailored logistics concepts and seamless cross-border coordination, supporting growing trade flows between Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Commenting on the expansion, member of the Management Board of Rhenus Group Andreas Stöckli said the move reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening connectivity between the two regions.

“We are committed to connecting Europe and Asia through the TITR in a reliable and sustainable way. Every country along this corridor contributes distinct value to the overall logistics chain. With our presence in Georgia, we are now fully established along the entire Trans-Caspian Corridor,” he said.

The company added that its full operational footprint across the corridor will enable it to deliver more integrated and dependable transport solutions as demand for alternative Eurasian routes continues to grow.