President Tokayev Casts Vote in Nationwide Constitutional Referendum 

By Ayana Birbayeva  in Editor’s Picks, Nation on 15 March 2026

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voted in the national referendum on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution at polling station No. 51, located in the Palace of Schoolchildren, reported the Akorda on March 15. 

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voted in the national referendum on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution. Photo credit: Akorda.

After voting, Tokayev held a briefing for representatives of local and foreign media, emphasizing the historic significance of the referendum for the country.

Tokayev described the vote as a “landmark day” for Kazakhstan, noting that the Constitution is a fundamental document guaranteeing citizens’ rights and freedoms. According to him, the new Constitution will reaffirm the country’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

“The Constitution adopted in 1995 played its role. Our country lived under this document for many years, but time does not stand still. The moment has come to adopt a new Basic Law,” Tokayev said, adding that he was personally involved in drafting the document and proposed the wording of the preamble and several other provisions.

President Tokayev also answered questions from journalists about the key goals of constitutional reform and current international issues.


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