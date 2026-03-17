Preparing Kazakhstan’s Youth for Changing World

The world that today’s students are preparing to enter is changing faster than ever before. Technological innovation, globalization and rapidly evolving labor markets mean that young people will likely navigate several careers throughout their lives rather than follow a single professional path. In this environment, education systems must move beyond traditional academic preparation and equip students with the adaptability, curiosity and lifelong learning skills required to succeed.

In my work with students, I have become increasingly convinced of the importance of starting a career education as early as possible. When students begin to think about their strengths, interests, and ambitions, they feel more confident in choosing their future path. Career education helps them understand that education is not only about academic achievements, but also about discovering the paths they may follow in the future.

Over the years working with young people in Kazakhstan, I also constantly admire their curiosity and ambition. Many students are eager to explore opportunities abroad while also thinking about how they can contribute to the development of their country. Helping them connect education with these aspirations is one of the most important and meaningful aspects of my work.

Working in Kazakhstan within the British Columbia provincial curriculum has provided a strong framework for supporting this process. The program is widely recognized for its strong focus on career education and preparing students for life beyond school.

In high school, career preparation becomes more practical. Students learn how to write resumes, go through interview training sessions, and research universities both in Kazakhstan and abroad. They also learn how to write motivational letters and request letters of recommendation, helping them compete for admission and scholarship opportunities at leading post-secondary institutions.

One of the most significant educational experiences for students is independent projects that allow them to explore their passions in depth. Within the British Columbia curriculum, this takes the form of the Capstone Project — a graduation requirement that encourages students to investigate a topic, career pathway, or social issue that matters to them.

Guiding students through their Capstone journeys is one of the most rewarding aspects of my work. Students collaborate with mentors, conduct research, and gain real-world experience through activities such as job shadowing, small business planning, community initiatives or creative projects. Recently, I had the opportunity to see many of these projects presented at our annual Capstone Fair, where graduating students shared their work with the wider school community. These presentations highlight student achievement and inspire younger students as they begin thinking about their own future projects.

Beyond the classroom, supporting students also means providing individualized guidance as they navigate increasingly complex post-secondary pathways. In my work with students in Astana and their families, I have found that regular conversations about university options, graduation requirements and academic planning can make a significant difference. These discussions help ensure that students and parents feel informed, confident and actively involved in shaping future decisions.

Another important part of this work involves maintaining strong connections with universities and post-secondary institutions. These relationships allow students to access accurate information about admission requirements, scholarships and academic opportunities. They also open doors to enrichment experiences such as summer programs, dual-credit courses and specialized certificates that allow students to explore their interests more deeply.

Equally important is helping students gain real-world experience. Internships, volunteer initiatives and workplace exposure allow students to apply classroom learning while developing essential transferable skills such as teamwork, communication and problem-solving.

Established partnerships with organizations allow students to gain meaningful experience that helps them understand workplace expectations and build professional networks. These opportunities often become defining moments in a student’s educational journey, allowing them to see how their interests and studies connect to real-world challenges.

For Kazakhstan, supporting this kind of career development is particularly important as the country continues to strengthen its knowledge-based economy and expand its global connections. Young people who are able to connect their education with real-world opportunities will play a key role in shaping the country’s future.

Career education and career services are no longer optional components of modern schooling. In my experience working with young people in Kazakhstan, structured career learning helps students better understand themselves, explore opportunities and plan their futures with confidence.

When schools combine classroom learning with mentorship, real-world experiences and individualized guidance, students graduate not only with academic knowledge, but also with the adaptability and confidence needed to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy. Most importantly, they begin to see themselves not simply as students preparing for exams, but as future professionals ready to contribute to Kazakhstan’s development and its place in an increasingly interconnected world.

The author is Justin Brydges, a math and humanities teacher. He now serves as a vice principal at the Canadian International School in Astana.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.