Petromidia Refinery Launches Production of Premium Polymer Grade

ASTANA – The petrochemical complex of the Petromidia Refinery, part of the KMG International Group, has begun producing polypropylene copolymer following the modernization of its polypropylene unit.

The upgrade enabled the facility to introduce new polymer grades and expand its portfolio of higher-value-added petrochemical products.

During production trials conducted in February, the unit produced around 187 tons of copolymer, including the licensed grade J730 and the newly developed grade RRCP25. The tests confirmed the material’s stable operation and compliance with end-user requirements.

The unit’s maximum capacity for copolymer production is 140-144 tons per day, enabling the complex to increase output of higher-value polymer products.

After the refinery completes scheduled maintenance and restarts the unit in April, the company plans to begin regular copolymer production, targeting more profitable polymer market segments and growing regional demand.

Polypropylene copolymers offer improved impact resistance, flexibility, and low-temperature performance compared to conventional polypropylene. These properties make them suitable for industrial packaging, logistics containers, large plastic crates, and automotive components.